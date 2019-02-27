Professor under fire after old tweets resurface calling police to be shot, killed

DAVIS, CA (KTXL/CNN) - A literature professor at the University of California at Davis is under fire for comments he made in the past about police.
The remarks were made three to five years ago.
The UC Davis literature professor and author, Joshua Clover, appears to be calling for the death of police officers.
The professor under scrutiny has made some questionable comments over the years.
In 2014 the professor tweeted: "I mean, it's easier to shoot cops when their backs are turned, no?"
He also tweeted: "I am thankful that every living cop will one day be dead, some by their own hand, some by others, too many of old age."
"People think that cops need to be reformed. They need to be killed," Clover said in an interview published in 2016.
Those comments do not sit well with Nick Irvin, a student at UC Davis.
"I think there should be no statute of limitations at all on violent sentiments online,” Irvin said.
Irvin exposed Clover’s comments in an opinion piece in university newspaper, The California Aggie.
“I want people to know that one of our professors is saying these things, and he wants people to die for nothing more than the badge that they wear,” Irvin said.
Irvin said he's known about the professor's comments for months but he wanted others to be aware following the shooting death of Davis police officer Natalie Corona.
"I just want people know what this university is allowing," Irvin said.
The university is now condemning the professor’s comments.
“We find it unconscionable that anyone would condone, much less appear to advocate murder. A young police officer has been killed serving the city of Davis,” the school said in a statement. “We mourn her loss.”
Clover released a statement of his own.
"On the day that police have as much to fear from literature professors as black kids do from police, I will definitely have a statement,” he said. “Until then, I have nothing further to add."
Irvin said he also reached out to Clover.
Clover said he stood by his comments.
