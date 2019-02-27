Police investigate double homicide in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Two people were found dead in Gulfport overnight when officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the area.
That call came in at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of 8th Avenue, right off Pass Road near Central Elementary School. Police say when they arrived at the property, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Medical personnel were called to the scene, pronouncing both victims dead. The names of the victims have not yet been released.
A neighbor told WLOX that he heard gunshots and saw two people running from the scene. Gulfport Police spent four hours canvassing the area looking for evidence. No suspects have been named at this time.
“Anytime you have this severe of violence in your community, it’s worrisome," said Police Chief Leonard Papania. "This is why we as a community need to address violence and crime from all facets, and its going to take community effort, and what we’re going to do in the police department is to stop it from spreading any further.”
The last time Gulfport had a double homicide was in May 2017 when 45-year-old Terry Singleton and 40-year-old Fredrick Robinson were killed at an apartment complex on Three Rivers Road. One man, Torre Clark, was arrested and charged with those murders.
Anyone with information about this double homicide is urged to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or to leave an anonymous tip by contacting Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898.
