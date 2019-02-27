Plans for railroad service to or from Mobile/New Orleans move forward in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The plans for a new passenger railroad service is moving forward after the resolution was approved in the Biloxi city council Tuesday afternoon. Passengers may soon be able to travel to or from Mobile or New Orleans with the new service.
In the meeting, council members heard an update about the measure on building the rail station where the train would stop.
A representative with Amtrak said the company is excited about it, and the train service will be better than passengers have had in modern times and pointed out how it would bring people straight to the downtown area.
The service is suggested to boost tourism by bringing visitors from New Orleans and Mobile and students to the Coast.
The city is applying for a $250,000 grant from Southern Rail Company and setting aside the same amount to match the grant to go towards the rail station. That proposal will be on the March 12 agenda for the council to consider.
Residents could see trains rolling in in as little as 24 months.
