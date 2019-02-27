MGCCC planned road worries nearby residents

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Construction is ongoing at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College for a new performing arts center on the north side of their Hospitality Building at the Jefferson Davis Campus. Leaders at the community college are in the planning stages of creating a road on land that was donated by Cotton Fore.
The road is projected to run from Pass Road north to Eula Street. This will take the road west of Edgewater Estate’s Westview Drive. Residents of the subdivision are concerned with what that might bring.
“Well we’re very worried for two reasons. One (reason is) they’ll put a stoplight there that is going to cause backups into our neighborhood, especially into the left lane,” said Anne Thomas, the secretary/treasurer for the Edgewater Estates Property Owners Association. "The other thing that were worried about (is) we’re afraid they’re going to rezone it business, which they’ve already done one lot that way.
Executive Vice President for Teaching and Learning and Community Campus Jonathan Woodward said that the road is a necessity due to a new facility being built on campus.
“We continue to plan for an exciting new opportunity for the Coast, an entrance road that would come from Pass Road to the Jefferson Davis campus. Ultimately there are a lot of reasons for this road. One of the big reasons is the new performing arts center that is being built,”Woodward said. “Having proper access in and out, that’s going to be a 1,200 seat auditorium. We want to ensure safety and we want to ensure good traffic flow for all of the citizens of the Gulf Coast to appreciate and enjoy this new facility.”
Woodward went on to say that the new performing arts center would be built with Broadway specifications and is slated to open in the summer of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.