‘It was only a matter of time:’ Residents react to deadly machete attack at homeless camp

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Police are still looking for the homeless man suspected of killing another man with a machete over the weekend.
The attack happened Sunday evening in Gulfport, leaving 39-year-old Frederick Plummer of Gulfport dead. The site of the murder was a vacant property near 26th Avenue where homeless people have set up camp.
People who live and work nearby say it was only a matter of time before something serious like this happened at the camp.
People who live near the homeless camp said they often see fights between vagrants. Drugs, prostitution, and other crimes have also become more prevalent in the neighborhood over the past few years, according to those who live there.
"Well I figured it was only a matter of time because they get high over there and stuff and they go crazy," said Terry Lovern, who lives near where the deadly attack happened. "They're always fighting over drugs. Somebody stole this from them, somebody stole that from them. It was only a matter of time."
Businesses nearby aren't immune to it either. There's a hair and beauty store on the corner. The people who work in the store said their customers often complain about people panhandling and begging out front. They wish something could be done to get these people off the streets and prevent some of them from causing any more serious trouble nearby. But when it comes to shady activities and shady individuals, it's becoming more and more normal in the neighborhood.
According to Lovern, the man who owns the land where the homeless people camp out will be in town next week to have the bushes and a few trees in the area cleared out. Residents and business owners in the community hope that will dive away some of the activity from the lot.
Police are still looking for 44-year-old Eli Martinez Medina, who is accused of attacking Frederick Plummer with a machete and killing him.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department 228-868-5959 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or calling 1-877-787-5898.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.