Grab your umbrella for scattered showers today and tonight

A powerful front will approach and move through South Mississippi on Sunday or early Monday. The timing on the rain is still up in the air. Right now, it looks like the rain will move into the area in the early afternoon hours and last into the evening. There will be much colder air following the front for Lundi and Mardi Gras. Highs will be in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Winter is not over yet.