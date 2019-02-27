Grab your umbrella for scattered showers today and tonight

We started out the day with patchy fog and few showers, enough to make those road slick. We anticipate some more scattered showers later today throughout South Mississippi as we remain in an unsettled weather pattern.
The temperatures will be warmer today because a warm front is north of the area. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 70s.
Our rain chances stick around tonight with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and some patchy fog at times. The rain chances stay with us for Friday, too. We will see higher rain chances early Friday. We will see a lower chance for isolated showers late Friday into early Saturday.
A powerful front will approach and move through South Mississippi on Sunday or early Monday. The timing on the rain is still up in the air. Right now, it looks like the rain will move into the area in the early afternoon hours and last into the evening. There will be much colder air following the front for Lundi and Mardi Gras. Highs will be in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Winter is not over yet.