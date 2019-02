So many fans filled the gymnasium at Long Beach for their Class 5A Quarterfinal contest against Hattiesburg that school officials eventually had to lock the doors. The max-capacity crowd got their money’s worth, as the Bearcats stormed back from a 17-point second quarter deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter on a Malik Handy lay-up, but they were not able to seal the deal. Led by Cameron Brown’s 33 points, Hattiesburg held off Long Beach (24-7) 68-61.