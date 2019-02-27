Firefighters from across Jackson County get hazmat training

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Firefighters in Jackson County suited up Wednesday to train for dangerous hazmat situations.
The Pascagoula Fire Department requested a grant from the International Association of Firefighters for this type of training and got selected.
Seven other departments were able to send firefighters to partake in the training, including Biloxi, D’Iberville, Gautier and Moss Point fire departments.
“We just put out word to all the departments that this training was available at no cost to the departments," said Pascagoula Fire Department training chief Jon Hyatt. “It’s grant-funded, which is a really good cost-savings for all these departments.
We’ve got 25 guys here so you as you can imagine, that would be quite expensive if we had to send them out to the state fire academy. We were able to bring the International Association of Firefighters to them because we have a firefighters association here in Pascagoula. So we were able to open it up to the other seven departments."
The firefighters trained in the classroom last week. Now, it’s hands on. Most of the training they are doing involves responding to situations with hazardous materials.
This training is completely paid for through the grant.
