Decadent dairy delights coming to D’Iberville as The Yard announces fourth location
The Yard Milkshake Bar announced they are bringing their signature shakes to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
By Yolanda Cruz | February 27, 2019 at 3:57 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 3:58 PM

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Kelis might have had her milkshake bringing boys to her yard back in 2003, but The Yard Milkshake Bar has announced they are bringing their signature shakes to Mississippi.

Details are still limited at this time, but the Gulf Shores-original posted on its Facebook page Saturday that a new location would be opening in D’Iberville at the Promenade shopping center.

Get EXCITED! Because The Yard is opening for the first time in MISSISSIPPI! Coming soon in D’iberville, MS. In the Promenade right behind Chick Fil A! Check back soon for updates!

Posted by The Yard Milkshake Bar on Saturday, February 23, 2019

Boasting flavors like Monkey Meets The Moose and Doughnut Touch my Coffees and Cream, these shakes go beyond just ice cream and milk. Some of the toppings listed on the menu include macarons, waffles and cupcakes. Decadent does not begin to describe the creative confections.

The D’Iberville location, which is set to be located behind Chick-fil-A, will be The Yard’s fourth location.

