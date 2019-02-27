Decadent dairy delights coming to D’Iberville as The Yard announces fourth location

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Kelis might have had her milkshake bringing boys to her yard back in 2003, but The Yard Milkshake Bar has announced they are bringing their signature shakes to Mississippi.
Details are still limited at this time, but the Gulf Shores-original posted on its Facebook page Saturday that a new location would be opening in D’Iberville at the Promenade shopping center.
Boasting flavors like Monkey Meets The Moose and Doughnut Touch my Coffees and Cream, these shakes go beyond just ice cream and milk. Some of the toppings listed on the menu include macarons, waffles and cupcakes. Decadent does not begin to describe the creative confections.
The D’Iberville location, which is set to be located behind Chick-fil-A, will be The Yard’s fourth location.
