Alabama Senator says ISIS bride should return to U.S.

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Alabama Senator Doug Jones (D) says that Hoda Muthana, who left her home in Alabama to join ISIS, should be allowed back into the country in order to be “brought to justice.”
In a statement to AL.com, Jones wrote, “While I certainly understand the initial reaction to prohibit Hoda Muthana from coming back to the United States, I am concerned that allowing anyone who has committed crimes against people in this county to remain beyond our justice system is the wrong approach and sends the wrong message.”
“My view is that she should absolutely be brought to justice for inciting violence against Americans," Jones continued.
Muthina says that she has realized that she made a “big mistake” and wants to return to the U.S. with her 18-month-old son.
The attorney for Muthana has said that when she joined the terrorist organization, she was a “naive very foolish young woman” and was “manipulated, raped and brain washed.”
Her attorney has also said that Muthuna is prepared to face the consequences if she is allowed back into the country.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has taken a hard stance against the 24-year-old’s return, saying that she is not a U.S. citizen and will not be allowed to return.
“Hoda Muthana’s actions and decisions in this case were very disturbing and posed a threat to Americans," said Pompeo.
President Trump has also voiced his opposition to her return.
