Scattered showers each day

A warm front will move from the Gulf into South Mississippi during the daytime and evening hours on Tuesday. Expect scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms. There is a very low chance for one or two strong thunderstorms today, mainly after noon. While severe weather is possible in South Mississippi today and tonight, it is not likely. High temperatures will be mostly in the 60s. Tonight: showers with a chance for thunderstorms will continue tonight as a weather disturbance moves through the region. A few strong to severe storms will be possible with the main threats being strong, possibly damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall. Lows are expected to range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s. An unsettled pattern continues this week with scattered showers every day. A Saturday cold front will bring cooler air for Sunday that will linger into early next week possibly a chilly Lundi Gras with highs in the 50s. Unfortunately, there is not a zero percent rain chance for this weekend’s parades on Saturday and Sunday or for Lundi Gras parades on Monday.