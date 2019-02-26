Recreational boating activity suspended on Mississippi River

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - All recreational boating activity has been temporarily suspended on the Mississippi River and its surrounding lakes and waterways.
The suspension was announced Tuesday.
Officials say the suspension is because of high levels of water, and it’s only for recreational boating. Boating that’s related to transportation to and from homes will be allowed. But any boating activity on the suspended waterways has to be in accordance with a “dead slow, leave no wake” standard, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP).
MDWFP will have an increased law enforcement presence in the affected areas to patrol the levees, promote public safety for residents affected by the high water and enforce the wildlife laws that protect animals affected by flooding.
