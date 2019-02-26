Pascagoula IHOP closes, no notice given to employees

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Dozens of Pascagoula IHOP employees were left jobless Monday after the restaurant closed its door without notice.
“Got to find a new job,” said Kelvin Fountain, who’s worked at the restaurant since opening day five years ago. “Nothing. They didn’t let us know nothing. Two weeks ahead? No man.”
A group of employees agreed to speak on camera, even after a woman claiming to be the manager told them not to talk to the media.
“They told us that if we come and talk to y’all, we won’t get paid," said former employee Kenneth Feazell.
The employees said they weren’t offered positions at any other locations, so it’s up to them to find new jobs as soon as possible.
“I came in at 5:30 this morning to open the door. They met me at the door," added Richard Miles.
“I was off today. They called me this morning and told me that we didn’t have not job," Feazell said.
Hours after notice of shut down, employees who did show up were asked to stay and help repaint the outside of the building and clear out the inside... with the promise of getting paid for Monday.
Feazell said, “We might be getting paid and we might not.”
The signs were already gone, but Monday evening, a new ‘for sale or lease’ sign popped up. And on the front door were papers taped to the glass say former employees will get their last paycheck on March 8 along with a note that said, “We have made the difficult decision to permanently close your IHOP location...”
As of Monday afternoon, there were no applications for a business license listed for this address.
A company out of New Orleans manages the Pascagoula IHOP location. They told us to reach out to corporate for comment. As of 8 p.m., corporate hadn’t responded.
