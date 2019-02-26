Opening of Biloxi trampoline park delayed but hopefully not for long

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The opening date of the new Sky Zone trampoline park in Biloxi is being pushed back at least until July. That's what mall officials said on Monday.
Management at Edgewater Mall, where the new attraction is under construction, told WLOX that the original Sky Zone operator was not able to fulfill the terms of the business' lease. The mall manager is now negotiating with a new trampoline complex tenant to take over the space.
The original plan was for the trampolines to be installed by June. Now, the mall manager says the opening will be delayed until at least July.
Construction on the trampoline park has been ongoing for the last year on the west side of the mall, near the food court and JC Penney’s.
Last year, the mall’s general manager Terry Powell said the 24,000 square feet facility would include 19 core attractions, including rock climbing, a soft play area for small children, and team-building activities like Fusion Ultimate Dodgeball.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.