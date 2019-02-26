Ocean Springs mayor, board of alderman passes new zoning regulations

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - New zoning regulations are now in effect in Ocean Springs after Monday night’s special-called meeting.
Mayor Shea Dobson and the board of alderman passed the Unified Development Code (UDC). City leaders say it will update and streamline regulations and correct some inconsistencies. The new regulations will also bring current standards up to date.
"Hopefully, this, Doug, will streamline and clarify any discrepancies that were in the old code. This Unified Development Code has been worked on for several years, and hopefully, this will be a great step in the right direction.
