MSU kicker arrested, charged with DUI

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi State kicker Jace Christmann was arrested by Oktibbeha County officers over the weekend and charged with driving under the influence and failing to dim his headlights.
Christmann has since bonded out.
In a statement provided by MSU Associate Athletic Director Bill Martin, he says, "We are aware of the matter involving Jace Christmann, and we are continuing to collect information.”
According to his page on the Mississippi State Athletics website, Christmann was the first kicker in the program’s history to earn a place on the FWAA Freshman All-American Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team.
The Houston native also has a career best field goal of 45-yards.
