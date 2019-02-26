Man pleads guilty in pharmacy fraud scheme

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Howard Randall Thomley pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud Tuesday in federal court. Back in June, Thomley initially pleaded not guilty during their June arraignment along with his wife--- Hope Thomley. Randall Thomley was indicted on 26 counts and Hope was indicted on 23 counts.
Randy Thomley was accused of taking part in a fraud to defraud healthcare providers out of more than $200 million. Prosecutors charged that “pharmacy owners bribed healthcare providers to prescribe hand-crafted, high-dollar medications, that in many cases, were unnecessary.”
The Thomleys were associated with Advantage Pharmacy, which prosecutors allege was at the center of a plot that recruited dentists, physicians, nurse practitioners and others into writing bogus prescriptions. Many of the prescriptions were for “compounded medications,” with some running upwards of $10,000.
Advantage Pharmacy’s former pharmacist Jason May and Advantage Pharmacy former marketer Jay Schaar, of Gulfport, both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud in July 2015. An Alabama nurse also pleaded guilty and a Gulf Coast doctor was found guilty.
