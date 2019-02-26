Long Beach, Gautier offer amnesty programs for outstanding warrants

(WLOX) - Two more police departments on the Gulf Coast are offering people the chance to get any old warrants cleared. Gautier and Long Beach municipal courts are each offering amnesty programs, much like Moss Point and Gulfport announced earlier this month.
Long Beach is offering a warrant clearance program to give citizens the chance to address outstanding warrants, fines and misdemeanor charges without being arrested or having to bond out. That program is currently underway and will continue through April 30, 2019.
The municipal court said anyone who has an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor charge will be processed and released without bond on their own recognizance if the individual voluntarily appears before the municipal judge. Unless the matter can be handled immediately, such as a traffic citation, a court date will be issued for the charge and the person will be required to appear before the judge.
Depending on the outcome of the court date, the person may be required to pay fines, court costs, state assessments, and/or restitution. However, there will be no cost to have the warrant cleared.
If a person has unpaid fines with the City of Long Beach, that individual is encouraged to contact the court to make payment arrangements. Long Beach Municipal Court has a separate docket each month to help people who are unable to pay their outstanding fines. A payment plan can be discussed with the judge and a reasonable time to meet the obligation can be arranged.
To expedite admittance to the warrant clearance program, you can pre-register by contacting the municipal court at 228-865-7840 ext. 6958. You can read more frequently asked questions about the warrant program on the City of Long Beach's Facebook page by clicking HERE.
Gautier’s amnesty program begins Friday, March 1. The program will last one month, ending on March 30, 2019. Anyone with outstanding fines will be able to pay the full balance and all late fees will be removed. Contempt and failure to comply warrants will be cleared once the original fine is paid in full. Only cash and money orders will be accepted as payment.
To make a payment, visit Gautier Municipal Court at 3329 Hwy. 90 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. For questions, call 228-497-8036.
