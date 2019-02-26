Lady Tigers outlast McComb, punch their ticket to the Big House

“It’s huge. It’s something that I’m very proud of these young ladies for because we’ve been working for it since day one, since August," Moss Point head coach Ethan Taylor said. "Our goal was to win a district championship, and then to see what we could do from there. I told them not to take too much pressure on this game. Let’s just go out, play as hard as we’ve been playing, and the rest will take care of itself.”