Lady Tigers outlast McComb, punch their ticket to the Big House

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - The Moss Point Lady Tigers are on the verge of history.
After outlasting McComb 54-51 in the MHSAA 4A Quarterfinals, the Lady Tigers find themselves just two wins away from the first state championship in program history.
“It’s huge. It’s something that I’m very proud of these young ladies for because we’ve been working for it since day one, since August," Moss Point head coach Ethan Taylor said. "Our goal was to win a district championship, and then to see what we could do from there. I told them not to take too much pressure on this game. Let’s just go out, play as hard as we’ve been playing, and the rest will take care of itself.”
Junior guard Robyn Lee led the way for Moss Point, scoring 19 points to go with six assists. Pearl River signee Brieanna Miller contributed 16 points as well. The Lady Tigers will face the winner of New Albany and Ripley on Monday, March 4th at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Meanwhile, Biloxi fell just short of clinching their second trip to Jackson in as many seasons, falling to Terry 46-39. Shylia McGee led the Lady Indians with 15 points on the night.
