Keep the umbrella nearby today

Scattered showers will continue as we head into the afternoon. Highs will warm up into the mid to upper 60s. More showers and a few storms are possible this evening into early Wednesday morning. It’s possible that one or two storms could produce hail. However, our overall severe weather threat is very low. We’ll stay in the 60s through the night. Patchy fog could also develop by the morning.
On and off showers will continue into Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Thanks to a warm front, temperatures will warm up into the low to mid 70s. An approaching cold front could bring showers on Saturday and Sunday. After the front passes, we may see a large drop in temperatures. Highs may only reach the 50s by Monday.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.