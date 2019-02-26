Henderson Point fire station improves its fire rating

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The fire station in the Henderson Point community is celebrating good news this week. The station received a higher fire ranking, which could mean lower insurance premiums for the community.
Previously, the fire station was ranked at a ten. That's on a ten-point scale with one being the best. The department, who had dropped to a nine, recently dropped to a six.
Reaching a six is significant because insurance premiums are based on the fire ratings you pay in your community.
The fire insurance rating, according to msratingsbureau.com, is based on several factors including firefighter response time, training, keeping of records and response distance.
“We’ve been working to improve the rating,” said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. “But the reduction to a six is significant because insurance premiums are based on the fire ratings you pay in your community.”
Harrison County Board of Supervisors President Marlin Ladner, who represents District 3, said the rating reduction affects both public safety and the economy.
“We’ve been working diligently to reduce the rating,” Ladner said. “We want to continue to improve the safety for the community and this will also reduce insurance premiums. If you receive services from Station 14 at Henderson Point, you may want to let your insurance company know about the reduction.”
Sullivan said Station 14 is staffed by both Harrison County Fire Services and volunteers.
“We’ve been working with the Henderson Point volunteers and Harrison County Fire Services to make sure the equipment is in good working condition and that it’s the right equipment for the community,”
he said. “We’re also getting our training and education elevated in the area to have our team better trained to respond to emergencies – both of these things helped in getting a rating decrease.”
Although Sullivan said he was happy with the reduction, he said Henderson Point will have to continue to make progress in order to keep the current rating.
“We are getting mutual aid agreements with surrounding fire departments in Bay St. Louis because of their ladder truck and Pass Christian, who has been a longtime partner of ours,” he said. “We are trying to build a good foundation that will keep us at a six and hopefully even go lower.”
The Harrison County fire station isn’t the only one on the Coast to see an improved fire rating. In December, Gautier changed from sixth to fifth class. Gulfport also gained bragging rights last year when the city’s fire department achieved a class 2 fire rating, making them the first department in the state’s history to have that high of a fire protection classification.
