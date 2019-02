The models have not been agreeing on movement or timing of the showers and storms over the next few days. Our rain chances will increase as a shortwave moves toward and then through South Mississippi. The rain will last into the early morning hours of Wednesday. It is possible, though not likely, one or two storms could produce hail, but we do think we will see some pockets of heavy rain. However, our overall severe weather threat is very low. Patchy fog could also develop by the morning.