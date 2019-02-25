Governor Bryant declares State of Emergency in response to deadly storms

MISSISSIPPI (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has issued a State of Emergency for the counties affected by this weekend’s deadly storms.
In a section of the proclamation signed by Bryant on Monday, it reads, “In consideration of the health and safety of the residents and the protection of their property within the affected areas... all steps should be taken to protect people and property.”
One person was killed due to injuries sustained during the severe weather in Columbus, and at least 11 others received non-life threatening injuries.
According to MEMA, 300 homes, 190 roads and bridges and 30 businesses were affected statewide. This number does not include the damage done in Lowndes County, which has yet to be calculated.
Thirty-two Mississippi counties have been impacted by the the storm, which caused flooding, tornadoes and damaging winds.
