Foreign ambassadors make a stop at Seabee base

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A three day Experience America visit to the Coast came to an end Tuesday for a group of ambassadors from around the globe.
Their first stop on their final day was the Seabee base where Governor Phil Bryant greeted the 35 foreign ambassadors with a few words about America’s “Can Do” Seabees.
“Need defending? Call the Seabees. Need anything built? Call on the Seabees,” Bryant said.
After breakfast, the diplomats leave to see that value for themselves by taking a tour of the Naval Construction Training Center. It gives these ambassadors who represent more than 35 countries from four continents a first-hand look at the latest in naval education.
“We showed them our steel working school and our builders school to show them the capabilities of what the entry level Seabees are learning and how they get trained," said NCBC Public Affairs Officer Brian Lamar. “Hopefully they’ll go away understanding where our base fits in to the D.O.D. catalog throughout the world."
The hope is that the diplomats will walk away with fresh ideas that will help build relationships with the visiting countries and South Mississippi.
“I’m part of the Caribbean. I’m South America too. And we are also prone to hurricanes and floods so I hope that in the near future we could make use of the expertise and the experience of the Seabees here, and such also to strengthen the relationship between Suriname and the United States of America," said Niermala Badrising, ambassador of Suriname.
In three days, the men and women have seen what all three Coastal counties have to offer to the world.
“I loved the Gulfport experience. The NASA experience as well. It has been a fantastic program and a great support of every body here in Mississippi," said Badrising.
After the tour at the Seabee base, diplomats also visited the Chevron Refinery and the Maritime and Seafood Museum.
