Dick Wilson honored with the ‘Spirit of the Coast’ award

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Dick Wilson got the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday afternoon as he was awarded the Pat Santucci “Spirit of the Coast” award at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.'s annual meeting.
“I’m very humbled. I’m not a native from Mississippi. I’ve been all around the world, as they’ve said. But, people down here have treated me like a native, and an honor like this is tear-jerking, let me tell ya,” said Wilson after receiving the award.
Even though the award came as a surprise to Wilson, others believe he was an obvious choice.
“Dick has been such an active member of the community including the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce for many years,” said Adele Lyons, Chief Executive Officer of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. “He has given his heart and soul to make this community a better place. He is the perfect recipient for the Pat Santucci Spirit of the Coast award.”
Wilson retired from working with the city of Biloxi in July 1995 and opened a business in Gulfport with his wife and son called Art-FX Studio/gallery after retiring from the U.S. Air Force in 1976.
The Chamber describes him as being extremely active in the Coast community, and he has held numerous leadership positions through various organizations such as serving as the president of the board for the Mississippi Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
“Things like this humble you, and I just thank all my friends and people within the Chamber for allowing us a position that we can serve our fellow citizens,” Wilson said.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.