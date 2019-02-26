Debate continues over changing the name of Buffett Beach in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Support seems to be growing for a name change along Pascagoula’s waterfront. Two years ago, the beach was re-named in honor of singer songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who was born in Pascagoula. But that change doesn’t sit well with some who call the city home.
Terry Davis, John Simpson, and Larry Braswell are not shy about voicing their concerns over the change. They feel it re-wrote the city’s history.
“What we’re trying to do is get it changed back to Pascagoula Beach because that’s what’s it always been, Pascagoula Beach," Davis said. "It was never named for someone other than Pascagoula.”
Simpson questions Buffett’s impact on the city, since he actually grew up in Mobile.
“In this case, we don’t need to be going around changing names of somebody that maybe spent 30 minutes here in their lifetime,” Simpson said.
The name change was partially done to increase tourism in the city, but the men say the city isn’t built for that.
“I don’t think we have the room for expansion to become a tourist town. We don’t have the property or the infrastructure to support tourism,” Braswell said.
Simpson feels support for changing the beach back to its original name seems to be growing.
“They had a survey done and the survey pointed out that most of the people that responded to it were in favor of changing the name back to Pascagoula.”
One of the problems that some of the residents have with the name change from Pascagoula Beach to Buffett Beach was that it simply happened, overnight, it was all of a sudden just there.
“This has to do with the process where they just kind of changed the name of the beach with no one’s input. That’s the main thing," Davis said. "We didn’t know the whole beach was going to be Buffett Beach until this sign shows up.”
Just down the road from the Buffett Beach sign, a bridge over a canal along the beachfront is also named after the singer.
For a name change to happen, it would first have to be approved in a recommendation by the city council, a resolution by county board of supervisors, and then sent to the legislature for final approval. And that won’t happen anytime soon.
Some members of the current city council have said they have no problem re-naming the beach after the city, but the legislative process still has to be followed because the state technically owns the beach.
