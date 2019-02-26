Coastal mayors show support for Tate Reeves

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - In a speech at Gulfport’s City Hall, Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves announced the support of ten coastal mayors from Waveland to Pascagoula for his gubernatorial campaign.
In a letter read by Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes, the decision to back Reeves was easy.
“As mayors of the major cities along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, we are aware of the challenges and opportunities that are before us. During his terms at lieutenant governor, Tate Reeves has been in the trenches with us and has demonstrated that he is sensitive to the issues and needs of our Gulf Coast. His leadership has been invaluable and that continued leadership is needed to move our communities forward. We proudly endorse Tate Reeves as Mississippi’s next governor.”
This letter of endorsement was signed by current mayors Mike Smith, Mike Favre, Chipper McDermott, Billy Hewes, Andrew “FoFo” Gilich, Rusty Quave, Phil Torjusen, Dane Maxwell, Tommy Schaffer and George Bass.
Reeves said he deeply values the opinions of those on the Gulf Coast.
“The reason that the relationship to our coastal cities is so important to me is because the Mississippi Gulf Coast economy is so important to Mississippi’s economy.,” Reeves said. "If the coast does well, so does all of Mississippi.
