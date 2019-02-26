Coastal mayors show support for Tate Reeves

“As mayors of the major cities along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, we are aware of the challenges and opportunities that are before us. During his terms at lieutenant governor, Tate Reeves has been in the trenches with us and has demonstrated that he is sensitive to the issues and needs of our Gulf Coast. His leadership has been invaluable and that continued leadership is needed to move our communities forward. We proudly endorse Tate Reeves as Mississippi’s next governor.”