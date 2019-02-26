Coast resident bringing back the Sea Cat boat

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A boat that has been out of production for more than a decade is now being brought back by a Coast resident. Charlie Henderson bought the rights to take over the Sea Cat brand name and is updating the water craft.
The first prototype was tested over the weekend over South Mississippi waters.
Henderson said he wanted to mix the comfort of a pleasure boat while keeping the necessities for a fishing vessel.
“It was a terrific riding boat, but it was too high off the water to be a really good fishing boat,” Henderson said. “We were in the boat yesterday with 5 ft. seas, 35 miles per hour wind, and it was very comfortable.”
The catamaran/ bay-style boats will be manufactured in North Carolina before being marketed and sold in Gulfport.
According to Henderson the goal is to make 52 boats in the first year. The first Sea Cats will be available for purchase this summer.
