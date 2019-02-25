Wings of Freedom planes make stop on Coast

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -This week you'll get a chance to be up close and personal with some vintage planes that helped America win on both fronts in World War II as the Wings of Freedom tour makes a stop on the Gulf Coast.
Planes like the B-24 Liberator, the B-17 Flying Fortress, The B-25 and two P-51 Mustangs are at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport to see and experience.
“People don’t realize that yes, it was foreign war, and we were attacked on our soil and liberating Europe kept America free,” said Robert Pinkerton, Wings of Freedom pilot. "The technical advancements made in the war because we had to make them paved the way for commercial aviation today,” he explained.
After touching down in Gulfport, there were several people ready to either see the planes up close or ride along in these living museums.
"My dad was bombardier over Germany, and he flew 50 missions. He was shot down on his 43rd over Germany,” said Greg Ruby.
"My dad flew on the B-17′s. So did other people’s grandparents, and it’s good to identify what your kinfolks have gone through,” added Alan Branch.
