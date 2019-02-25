Unprecedented growth coming to Diamondhead

DIAMONDHEAD, MS (WLOX) - Everywhere residents in Diamondhead look, improvements seem to be going up. $600,000 worth of new lights will be installed at the city exit on Interstate 10.
Mayor Tommy Schafer has a reason for the new developments.
"Coming home in the dark versus coming home to a lighted exit, a lighted interstate exchange makes people feel safer and more comfortable,” he explained.
And other improvements are on the way also.
Two new roundabouts will be installed at the same exit to improve traffic flow. The cost will be almost $7 million. That’s just the beginning. Elliott Homes will spend $28 million building 108 new homes, surrounded by a lake and a golf course in the city.
“There’s a high demand for communities like this, and there’s very little in the whole state. So, we’re excited to be a part of it. We’re really happy that we have a product and experience that can enhance the community,” said Brandon Elliot.
20 more new homes are coming to another property, which is now being cleared.
“Two new builders will be developing this land. And some property will be on the golf course, and some will not. Some will be in the woods,” said Gina Grotkowski with Structures of Diamondhead.
When you build 128 new homes, that’s a lot of people moving in. That also means potentially new customers for the businesses already in existence in Diamondhead and the new ones opening up or about to.
One of those is Tiki Bay Daiquiris, who’s ready to get down to business on Wednesday. Melissa Embry is one of the owners.
“Well, we love this city. We’ve been residents here for about eight years now. My husband, the co-owner, also actually has another business here and has been pretty successful with that. So, our next step was to try and open up another business," she said.
The feeling of optimism is driven by two factors, according to the mayor.
“Our police department and the sheriff’s office are committed to keeping this community safe. Secondly, the golf courses, the swimming pools, the marina, the tennis, the amenities that we have to offer," Mayor Schafer said.
One additional benefit from all the growth is the city will reap thousands of dollars in additional property and sales tax revenue each year from the new homes and businesses.
