Suspect sought in Gautier bank robbery
Police say this man robbed Navigator Credit Union in Gautier over the weekend.
February 25, 2019 at 9:59 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 10:05 AM

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - Police in Gautier are searching for a man accused of robbing Navigator Credit Union over the weekend.

It happened right after the bank opened Saturday morning. The call came in at 9:03 a.m. The suspect reportedly handed the bank teller a note requesting money. Police said a weapon was never displayed.

The suspect entered Navigator Credit Union in Gautier just after the business opened Saturday morning. (Photo source: Gautier Police Dept.)

The man was last seen leaving the bank headed east on Highway 90. His hat was later recovered just east of the bank.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or about the robbery is asked to contact Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by phone at 877-787-5898 or online by clicking HERE.

