Southern Miss, MGCCC team up to put teachers in classrooms

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi teamed up with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to put more teachers in the classroom.
The teacher’s college program allows high school juniors and seniors to earn college credit at the community college as part of their collegiate academy program.
Students who complete the academy will then meet admission requirements for select teacher education degree programs at Southern Miss.
Once they complete the program, students will meet graduation requirements within two years, meaning they will be eligible for a five-year career level license from the Department of Education.
The partnership was announced Monday morning and will be in effect this fall.
