Security company that employed officer shot on Bourbon Street releases strongly worded statement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The security company that employed a security officer who was shot over the weekend on Bourbon Street has issued a strongly-worded statement regarding the violent incident.
The shooting left one dead and two others injured, according to Police Chief Shaun Ferguson. The shooting happened on the 400 block of Bourbon Street on Sunday, Feb. 24, around 3:15 am.
A security guard was trying to remove an individual from Willie’s Chicken Shack when the individual tried to take the security guard’s weapon. It’s believed that the individual gained possession of the gun and began shooting, said the police chief.
According to a spokesperson for the City of New Orleans, three people were shot. The security guard, who has been identified as a 23-year-old male, was shot in the neck and the suspect, 37-year-old Louis Barnes, was shot in the shoulder.
Also struck was an innocent bystander -- local nurse Julie Couvillon, 36. She was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Elite Security Solutions, the company that employed the security guard, released the following statement regarding the incident:
“This has always been a time of year were both locals and those from all parts of the world come to enjoy this amazing city of ours. Unfortunately there are those members of our society that are evil, unsalvageable, and are hell bent victimizing the honest and hardworking amongst us. My heart goes out to the victims, particularly and especially Ms. Couvillon and her family. Unfortunately at this time we are unable to comment further on this pending criminal matter that is in the capable hands of the NOPD. Going forward, we will continue to provide talented, capable, and dedicated officers as well as support our own on his road to a full recovery.”
Bond was set at $1.5 million for Barnes.
