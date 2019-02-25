Police searching for suspect in deadly machete attack

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Authorities are looking for the man they believe killed another man with a machete Sunday in Gulfport.
Eli Martinez Medina, 44, has been named as the suspect in the deadly attack, which happened in the 2300 block of 26th Avenue.
Gulfport Police received the call at 6:24 p.m. When they arrived to investigate, officers found the body of a man. Initial investigation at the scene revealed that the man had died after being assaulted by someone else. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department 228-868-5959 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or calling 1-877-787-5898.
