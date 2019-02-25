Overnight fire destroys mobile home in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A mobile home being renovated in Harrison County was destroyed by an overnight fire Sunday.
Officials say the fire started shortly after 11 p.m. at the home, which is on New Orleans Street near the Gulfport Dragway. No one was in the trailer when the fire began.
Firefighters from Gulfport Fire Department, Harrison County Fire Services, and the Combat Readiness Training Center all responded. When they arrived at the home, the trailer was heavily involved in fire.
No firefighters were injured. The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating how the fire started.
