Overnight fire destroys mobile home in Harrison County

Overnight fire destroys mobile home in Harrison County
A mobile home was destroyed by fire late Sunday night. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan)
February 25, 2019 at 5:46 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 5:48 AM

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A mobile home being renovated in Harrison County was destroyed by an overnight fire Sunday.

Officials say the fire started shortly after 11 p.m. at the home, which is on New Orleans Street near the Gulfport Dragway. No one was in the trailer when the fire began.

The mobile home was under renovations at the time of the fire. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan)
The mobile home was under renovations at the time of the fire. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan)

Firefighters from Gulfport Fire Department, Harrison County Fire Services, and the Combat Readiness Training Center all responded. When they arrived at the home, the trailer was heavily involved in fire.

No firefighters were injured. The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating how the fire started.

The mobile home is located on New Orleans Avenue, near the Gulfport Speedway. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan)
The mobile home is located on New Orleans Avenue, near the Gulfport Speedway. (Photo source: Pat Sullivan)

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.