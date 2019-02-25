New Orleans Oscar nominee rocks custom Saints shoes on red carpet

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Although a New Orleans native did not walk away with an Oscar win Sunday, he did show the world his love for the Saints.
Terrence Blanchard was nominated for Best Original Score for Spike Lee’s Blackkkslansman.
He work a special pair of shoes painted by Mandeville artist Christina Pappion.
The sneakers honor Drew Brees and The Saints after their heart-breaking NFC championship loss to the Los Angeles rams.
The shoes read “This will bond us tighter.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.