Judge sentences woman in Jackson County capital murder investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Rita Johnston was sentenced to serve 35 years in the custody of Mississippi Department of Corrections Monday morning by Judge Dale Harkey. Johnston was believed to have been involved in the murder of Donta Banks.
A sheriff’s deputy discovered Banks’ body while patrolling. He was found shot and killed at the end of a dirt road in the Fontainebleau area of Jackson County on March 22, 2016.
Johnston and Hubert Anderson were arrested after leading police on a high speed chase through a neighborhood in connection with the murder. The pair eventually crashed during the chase. Johnston was arrested at the crash site.
Johnston was sentenced to 20 years for accessory after the fact to capital murder, 25 years with 15 years to serve for attempted burglary for a total of 35 years to serve. Johnston also received 10 years of post-release supervision to run consecutively and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine on each count and all court costs.
