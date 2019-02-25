Increasing rain and temps

After a couple of days of beautiful, sunny weather, the clouds and rain have returned. We are going to see increasing rain moving into the area tonight. With the increasing showers will come a gradual increase in temperatures, as well. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.
Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers, so grab your umbrella and rain gear Tuesday. Highs will climb into the mid 60s. Then, we could see some strong to severe storms Tuesday night and/or Wednesday morning. We are still watching the timing.
Highest rain chances come on Wednesday. We’ll see rain chances drop slightly toward the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the 70s through Saturday thanks to a warm front lifting to our north.
A cold front is forecast to move through South Mississippi this upcoming weekend, bringing more showers. Temperatures will drop following the front as we wrap up the weekend and head into next week.