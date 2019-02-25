Gulfport police searching for woman in connection to machete attack

Leila Darlene Lizana (Photo source: WLOX)
February 25, 2019 at 4:56 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 4:56 PM

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport police are looking for Leila Darlene Lizana. Lizana is wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly machete attack that happened in Gulfport Sunday.

Eli Martinez Medina (Photo source: Gulfport PD)
Eli Martinez Medina, 44, has been named as the suspect in the deadly attack that happened in the 2300 block of 26th Avenue. Frederick Plummer, 39, of Gulfport was identified as the victim.

Lizana has not been named a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department 228-868-5959 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or calling 1-877-787-5898.

