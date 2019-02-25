Gulfport police officers respond to homicide and bomb threat

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport police officers are working two different incidents Sunday night, including a possible bomb threat.
Around 8:40 p.m., Sgt. James Griffin tweeted that officers were on the scene of the 9400 block of Highway 49 investigating a bomb threat, affecting area traffic.
Earlier in the evening, officers also worked the scene of a homicide in the 2300 block of Highway 49.
Griffin said the victim was attacked with a machete.
This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more details are made available.
