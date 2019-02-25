Gulfport airport announces new direct flights to Texas, Florida

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Beginning this summer, travelers will be able to fly directly to Texas and Florida from the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.
Airport officials made the announcement Monday morning to a room full of officials, dignitaries, and media.
The flights will be offered through Sun Country Airlines and will travel from Gulfport to and from San Antonio, TX, and Ft. Meyers, FL.
“I also want to thank Sun Country Airlines for your investment,” said Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. “It’s good for us from a tourism standpoint. It’s good for us from an economic standpoint.”
The flights will begin July 19, 2019, with fares starting as low as $59. For more information on ticket pricing, go to Sun Country Airlines website.
