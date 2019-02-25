Foreign diplomats receive warm welcome to Gulf Coast

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Diplomats from across the world are on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, talking with local leaders and community members. A reception was held Sunday in Biloxi to welcome the visitors to the Coast.
The State Department is hosting ambassadors from 37 countries and four continents. Many of the diplomats are hoping to build economic ties with the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
“I was also yesterday in Louisiana and I came back to Mississippi and I’m trying to get in contact with companies who want to look at projects in our region, in our part of the world,” said Floreta Faber, ambassador for the Republic of Albania.
The ambassador for Lithuania Rolandas Krisciunes is also trying to make economic connections.
“I hope to see how the economy of Mississippi is functioning and what is important for Mississippi and see if a connection is possible between my country and Mississippi state,” said Krisciunes.
Over the next two days, there will be a tour of the Port of Gulfport, educational demonstrations by Southern Miss students, and continued dialogue between local leaders and foreign ambassadors.
One of those leaders is Biloxi Mayor Fofo Gilich, who views the Experience America visit as the beginning of something great for the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
This is the beginning, I think, the continuing of some real business opportunities and cultural exchange," said the mayor. “I think tonight people have experienced the hospitality we have on our Gulf Coast.”
