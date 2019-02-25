Experience is key at Krewe of Nereids parade

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - At the 52nd Krewe of Nereids Parade in Waveland, it was easy to spot the experienced parade goers from a mile away.
“I’m the orchestrator. I gotta make sure everybody else eats and has a good time. That’s what I do,"said Sarge Washington as he stood among his group of friends.
Washington fired up the grill , making sure his hamburger patties were ready just in time for the show.
Along Highway 90, hundreds of people lined up with their own plans to catch the most throws. Cathy Weber brought an apple picker with her.
“The people throwing the beads try to hit the bucket. It gives them something to do," she explained.
With beads flying in from every direction, its hard not to start a personal stash.
“They’re very generous here with the beads in Waveland and Bay St. Louis. All you have to do is ask for them," one woman said as she pointed to the collection around her neck.
One family racked up enough beads to throw their own parade.
“We have frisbees, bears, spears, footballs, Who Dat stuff," described one man.
Others at the parade focused less on beads and more on catching the rhythm.
“I stand on the side and dance with [the performers] when they come by," said another person.
Talented dancers, marching bands and musicians walked between each colorful float. It was an eye-opening experience for first timers like Gary Dowell.
“This way beyond my expectations," he said.
Dowell said he is thankful for new friends who will help him be more prepared for the next parade.
“I didn’t pack food, I didn’t pack drinks, a couple waters. So I’ve been educated," he said.
Mardi Gras season in South Mississippi attracted international visitors. Ellen Soe came from London to see a close friend. She said the parade made the perfect backdrop to their 18 year reunion.
“What a way to get back together, with a bang," Soe said.
For a full list of parades this Mardi Gras season, check out Gulf Coast Weekend.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.