Enjoy the last of the dry weather today

How nice it is to see the sun again! However, more cloud cover will roll in by the evening. No rain is expected this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Rain chances will slowly rise through the overnight hours along with more clouds. Lows Tuesday morning will be near 50.
On and off showers and a few storms will move in on Tuesday. Highs will reach the upper 60s. We’ll keep the chance for on and off rain Wednesday through Friday. Thanks to a warm front, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s through Friday.
A cold front could swing through this upcoming weekend, bringing more showers. For now, there is a chance for rain on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs by Sunday may drop into the low 60s.
