Dry Monday but showers later this week

A nice dry day is expected to kick off this work week. It’ll be sunny in the morning with increasing cloudiness later in the day and daytime high temps in the 60s. Tonight: cloudy skies with a chance for showers as a Gulf disturbance approaches, overnight lows in the 40s. Tuesday brings scattered showers with that disturbance. We may have a few rain showers sticking around this week so keep your umbrellas handy. A peek at the weekend shows a Saturday cold front bringing cooler air and slightly lower rain chances for Sunday.