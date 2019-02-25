Deceivingly dry despite frequent February showers

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, MS (WLOX) - Let me blow your mind for a moment: February so far has been drier than normal for most of the Mississippi coast.
Here we are on February 25th and it has rained more days this month than it hasn’t rained! Yet somehow we are actually below normal for our rainfall.
That’s because every time it has rained this month, it hasn’t been that heavy for most of us.
The wettest area in South MS this month has been Pearl River County. They received three to six inches of rainfall as of February 25.
The driest area has been Jackson County. They received only one to two inches of rainfall as of February 25.
Normally, South Mississippi gets about four to five inches of rainfall in February.
“I expect the final three days of this month to bring showers,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. “This will likely bring February to a close with a total of 12 dry days and 16 wet days overall at the Gulfport airport.”
“But, I doubt we’ll see enough rain to reach February’s normal five inches by the month’s end at that site,” Williams continued. “Also, if Jackson County and other very dry areas continue to see little to no rainfall in the coming weeks, it may not be long before a minor drought starts to develop as we move into spring next month.”
