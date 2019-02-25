Biloxi keeps calm, stay focused on task at hand getting to Jackson

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Biloxi Lady Indians (23-8) are just one game away from being “Big House Bound” and it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.
This 2018-19 squad is really good and so is their head coach, Devin Hill. In his first season of taking over the program, Hill carried Biloxi to the state semifinals in 2017 where they eventually fell to Starkville. Fast forward two years later and the Lady Indians have the semis in their sights after beating Brandon for a close 42-40 win in round two.
Heading into the third round on Monday, Coach Hill says he needs his squad to keep their composure and stay locked in.
“I think the moment kind of gets a little bit too big for us, " third-year Biloxi head coach Devin Hill told WLOX. We’ve never been here before as a team. Each round the pressure builds, but Kirby Smart at Georgia, he said pressure is a privilege, so we echo that. We understand that these are pressure games, but we also understand that we worked our tails off to get here. We love the pressure, we want the pressure because if there is no pressure you’re not playing. As long as we’re still in the hunt, we still got a chance.”
The Lady Indians will host Terry (24-8) Monday night at 7 p.m. in the Class 6A girls third round game. Moss Point (22-7), the other girls coast team that’s still alive, will also play Monday at home against McComb (19-11) at 7 p.m.
