Biloxi keeps calm, stay focused on task at hand getting to Jackson

“I think the moment kind of gets a little bit too big for us, " third-year Biloxi head coach Devin Hill told WLOX. We’ve never been here before as a team. Each round the pressure builds, but Kirby Smart at Georgia, he said pressure is a privilege, so we echo that. We understand that these are pressure games, but we also understand that we worked our tails off to get here. We love the pressure, we want the pressure because if there is no pressure you’re not playing. As long as we’re still in the hunt, we still got a chance.”