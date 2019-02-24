'We’re just fighting for Levi’: Texas mother mourns death of twin son as other child remains hospitalized

(KEYE/CNN) - Demi Schroeder woke up to a nightmare last weekend.
"I wake up Saturday morning. Early in the morning and they're not in the room," she said.
Her twin sons Noah and Levi were gone. Schroeder and her sons were visiting her grandmother in Cedar Creek after her grandfather had died two weeks ago.
Schoeder and her grandmother split up, looking for the toddlers.
"All of a sudden I hear my nanny say ‘they’re in the pool back here’ and I run from the front yard to the backyard and my grandma is pulling my kids out of the pool,” she said.
Schroeder thinks the boys were in the pool for just minutes, and that Noah, with the bright blue eyes, went in first because he loved the water.
She called 911.
Within minutes, Bastrop County sheriff’s deputies were there..
" They go split up and they start doing CPR on my babies," Schroeder said.
Schroeder thinks Levi went in the water after his brother because his heart started beating first.
"He got a pulse and a heartbeat back at the house," she said.
STAR flight took Levi to the hospital. Noah went by ambulance.
“They ask me what they needed from me and I said ‘I need you to sing for him,’ so we all sing his favorite song and he had a little heartbeat,” she said.
In the emergency room, Noah put up a fight for his own life.
"I think that was the last time his heart beat on its own," she said.
His organs were donated. He has helped five people.
“Any love and support anybody can give us is what we need and what we want right now,” Schroeder said.
She has turned her full attention to Levi, her surviving son, who still hasn’t given up.
Doctors say he is now breathing on his own.
“Right now we’re just fighting for Levi and that’s all we’re worried about is him," she said.
