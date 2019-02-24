The sunshine is finally back

We finally had a morning without fog, and we’ll remain mostly sunny today. It will be breezy at times with winds from the north and northwest. Highs will reach the upper 60s.
With a clear sky and calmer wind tonight, it’s going to get chilly. Lows will drop into the mid 40s by Monday morning. More sun is expected that afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.
Rain chances will be back Tuesday through Friday. We could see a few showers, and possibly a few storms throughout the week. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s, but we’ll warm up into the low to mid 70s Wednesday through Friday.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.