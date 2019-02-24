Revelers reach for beads and candy at annual Gautier Men’s Club night parade

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - Hundreds, if not thousands, screamed for beads Saturday night in Gautier at the annual Gautier Men’s Club night parade.
It’s a family favorite every single year. Revelers line Highway 90 near the Singing River Mall property, hoping they’re noticed and get a handful of beads, moonpies and candy.
“I am going to try and catch candy, lots and lots of candy for my secret stash,” said Rayne Hill.
“Beads and teddy bears and candy,” added Elijah Richardson.
“What’s your favorite type of candy?” asked WLOX’s Taren Reed.
“Any kind,” he laughed.
“A lot of beads, but what I’ll be grateful for what I catch because I’ll probably give it to the littler kids,” added Ryan Richardson and Lexis McKeon.
Little Salone likes beads, “I like pink, green, blue, yellow.”
The Gautier Men’s Club has been doing the night parade for more than 30 years.
